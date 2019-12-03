Legal teams in Garda Golden compensation claims should consider mediation - judge

A judge has asked the legal teams involved in compensation claims by the widow and children of murdered Garda Tony Golden to consider mediation in the case in order to avoid causing unnecessary trauma to the family.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey had been told that if fully contested the trial would take between three and five days and at an earlier hearing the High Court sitting was informed that all issues were still in play.

Judge Twomey said inquiries should be made to confirm that the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform would be prepared to pay the fee of a senior mediator.

Barrister Eamonn Coffey, for Garda Golden’s widow, Nicola, and the couple’s three children, and barrister Joseph O’Sullivan, counsel for the Minister, said they would have to take further instructions on the matter which has been put in for mention at a later date.

Garda Golden, who was 36 when he was killed, was shot five times after responding to a domestic violence complaint in O’Meath, Co Louth, on October 11th, 2015.

Uniformed and unarmed he had accompanied Siobhán Philips (23) to the house she shared with her physically abusive partner Adrian Crevan Mackin, a known dissident republican.

Crevan Mackin shot Garda Golden in the back in the attack during which he also shot his partner, Ms Philips, four times, including one bullet to her head before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Ms Philips, who survived her injuries, is living in Co Down. She had two children with Mackin and has also issued personal injury proceedings against the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána and the State alleging negligence.

In the absence of mediation Garda Golden’s widow will have to give evidence to the High court before Judge Twomey, who deals with all garda compensation cases.