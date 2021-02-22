Legal challenge taken against Sandymount cycleway

A local resident and a local councillor have secured High Court permission to challenge Dublin City Council’s new cycle route on the Strand Road in Sandymount.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said he would only deal with an application to put a stay on the works — due to begin soon — on notice on that application to the council.

The challenge is by Peter Carvill, of the Serpentine Avenue, Tritonville and Claremont Roads (STC) group, and by local Cllr Mannix Flynn (Ind).

The project will involve turning a two way vehicular stretch of road as far as the Merrion Gates into a single outbound lane with the other lane used as a two-way cycle track.

Mr Carvill and Cllr Flynn claim, among other things, the council is incorrect in asserting the work required for this is exempt development.

Their counsel Neil Steen SC told the court on Monday the council argued it was not covered by planning legislation and was in fact an exempt traffic calming measure. The council had also argued the project did not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or an appropriate assessment (AA).

Mr Steen said their case was that the council is in breach of an EU directive requiring assessment and screening for such works as the adjoining Sandymount Strand enjoys special protection status. As a result the Attorney General and Ireland have also been joined in the case as defendants, he said.

They also strongly dispute that the work is not covered by the planning acts.

Cllr Flynn has sought a reference on the matter which will ultimately be dealt with by An Bord Pleanála, he said.

The council said the cycleway is a trial project for six months but his clients were concerned it would become permanent.

“We have serious concerns the council is pursuing this trial on the basis of acting first and assessing later,” he said.

It will cause significant displacement of traffic with the projected increase in the number of vehicles which will have to use the Merrion Road put at 114 per cent, he said.

It will mean certain residents will have to travel south first to go into town, as a result of which they will be caught up in the increased congestion on the Merrion Road. It will have serious traffic displacement implications for the wider area including for some 200 residents of a local nursing home who will lose their bus service, he said.

Mr Justice Meenan was satisfied there were substantial grounds to bring judicial review proceedings following Mr Steen’s ex parte (one-side only represented) application.

While some preliminary work on the road has been carried out, the judge said there was no indication works were to start immediately. Therefore, he would only hear an application to stay the work providing the council was given 72 hours notification of the application.

The judicial review proceedings are due back in court in April.