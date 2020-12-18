Kerry babies: Suffering and stress of ordeal finally behind us - Joanne Hayes

The State has apologised to Joanne Hayes, the woman who was wrongly accused of murdering an infant over 35 years ago, and her siblings over their treatment during events that became known as the Kerry babies case.

The apology, made before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds at the High Court on Friday and reiterated one made in 2018, forms part of a settlement of damages actions brought by Ms Hayes, her sister Kathleen and brothers Michael and Edmund following their arrest by the Gardai in May 1984.

Conleth Bradley SC for the State said it wished to express its deep regret over the hurt and stress caused to the Hayes family.

Their damages actions were against the Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General, which the court heard have been struck out.

As part of the settlement the family also secured declarations from the court that all findings or wrongdoing made against them by the Tribunal into the case were, that took place in late 1984- early 1985 were unfounded and incorrect.

The court also made a declaration that their questioning, arrest, charge and prosecution on dates between April and October 1984 were unfounded and in breach of their constitutional rights.

In addition, a separate damage claim by Ms Hayes’s daughter Yvonne McGuckin have also been settled, and were struck out no details of that settlement were revealed in open court.

The making of declarations, the family say, will vindicating their good names after more than 35 years after an unfounded investigation and prosecution and unfounded findings made by the tribunal.

Arising out of the settlement, the declarations are to be permanently attached to Tribunal report in the Oireachtas Library, which the family say will ensure the accuracy of the public record.

Ms Hayes and her family were not in court when the apology was read out.

In a statement Ms Hayes thanked all those who had supported the family over the last 36 years and added that after many years that the “suffering and stress of this ordeal” is “finally behind us”.

She also asked that their privacy be respected and that the family could return to our lives within our local community in peace.

The family launched legal proceedings against the State last year, asking the High Court to declare all findings of wrongdoing made against them by a tribunal as unfounded and incorrect.

Intensely private and protected by her neighbours, Ms Hayes has rarely spoken publicly about her decades-long ordeal.

Along with other members of her family, she was questioned in May 1984 by gardaí following the discovery of a new born boy – called baby John – with multiple stab wounds on White Strand, near Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, on April 14th, 1984.

Ms Hayes, who was single, was accused of being baby John’s mother and of murdering him. Her family were accused of concealing the birth of a child.

The charges were dropped in October 1984.

Neither the parents nor the killer of the baby have ever been identified.

Around the same time baby John was discovered, Ms Hayes, from Abbeydorney – almost 80 km away from Cahirsiveen – had given birth to a baby, Shane, who was either still-born or died soon after birth and was buried on the family farm.

Despite the two babies having different blood groups, gardaí alleged they were twins.

Tests carried out in 2018 using DNA technology concluded the baby found in Cahersiveen could not have been Ms Hayes’s.

Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar and An Garda Síochána have since issued official apologies to Ms Hayes and her family.

Legal proceedings

Last year, the family started legal proceedings for damages in the High Court against the Garda Commissioner, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Minister for Justice, the Attorney General, and the State.

Months of mediation over a settlement has been finalised, with the Kerry Eye newspaper reporting Ms Hayes will receive €1.5 million, while her three siblings will each get €300,000.

Ms Hayes’ daughter, Ms McGuckin, who was a toddler at the time of the scandal, is to get a reported €100,000.

The Hayes family are also asking the High Court to declare all findings of wrongdoing made against them by a Tribunal of Inquiry during the 1980s – known as the Kerry babies Tribunal – as unfounded and incorrect.

Two years ago, the Garda began a full murder inquiry with house to house inquiries on Valentia Island, after issuing a letter of apology to Ms Hayes.