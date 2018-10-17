Judge refuses ‘with heavy heart’ to free mentally ill woman

A judge has told a 21-year-old student, whose dream is to become a teacher, that it was “with a very heavy heart” he was unable to direct her release from a mental hospital.

The woman, who told the Circuit Civil Court she had already been promised a place in a university, had asked Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, to overturn a decision of the Mental Health Tribunal refusing her release.

“The applicant is a very nice young woman who is well able to think for herself, smart, coherent and intelligent and who finds herself in a place she doesn’t want to be,” Judge Groarke said.

He said she had the love and support of her parents. He noted her father had signed papers in August which had her admitted to hospital.

“That is not something done by a loving parent save in circumstances which absolutely demand that such be done and it was probably one of the hardest things he ever had to do,” he said.

Judge Groarke said the court had compelling evidence from her treating consultant psychiatrist that the applicant continued to suffer from a psychosis, a mental disorder as defined by the Mental Health Act under which she was being detained.

“She is a most impressive young lady but it is very difficult for her to refute that evidence despite the fact she is not prepared to acknowledge she suffers from a mental disorder that requires supervised treatment,” Judge Groarke said.

The court had heard the applicant had not been co-operative regarding her treatment and, as a result, had to be restrained while receiving a once-a-month injection.

Judge Groarke said the consultant psychiatrist had established her judgment was impaired to such an extent that discontinuance of treatment would lead to a serious deterioration of her condition.

He said that while the applicant had promised, if released, continue oral medication at home, it was not sufficient to allow the court to reverse the order.

“I do honestly wish it were otherwise and it is with a very heavy heart I have to affirm the order of the tribunal. I am sorry,” he said.

The applicant, who cannot be identified, told the court she did not believe she had a mental illness but appreciated the consultant’s opinion. She wished to socialise with her friends again and continue her education in the hope of becoming a teacher in a secondary school. She said she was looking forward to attending college.