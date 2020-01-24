Judge finds nothing to ‘preclude’ surrender of man wanted over Essex lorry deaths

A High Court judge has found there is nothing to “preclude” him from surrendering a Northern Irish man wanted in the UK to face multiple counts of manslaughter following the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer in Essex.

The UK authorities want Eamon Harrison (23), from Mayobridge, Co Down, to be extradited to face 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and conspiracy to commit human trafficking under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy on Friday said he received “very comprehensive” submissions from Mr Harrison’s legal team and that of the Department of Justice.

He said, in light of these submissions, he found there was nothing to “preclude” the surrender of Mr Harrison and that he had a lengthy written judgement explaining his decision.

However, he said the judgment would not be ready for release until Monday. He said he would not summarise his 50-page judgement for fear of omitting something.

Tony McGillicuddy BL, for Mr Harrison, requested that Mr Justice Binchy defer making the order until Mr Harrison’s defence team has time to consider the judgement.

The court heard that once an order is officially made, a defence team has 15 days to make an appeal.

In turn, Mr Justice Binchy said he was deferring making the order until February 4th and adjourned the matter until that date.

More to follow...