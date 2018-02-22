Joe Costello the ‘real villain’ in Sinn Féin activist’s defamation case

Sinn Féin political manager Nicky Kehoe was a senior member of the IRA and cannot sue for defamation over that fact that because it is true, counsel for RTÉ has told a High Court jury.

What Mr Kehoe had sued over was former Labour TD Joe Costello saying on a live radio show that Mr Kehoe “is” a senior IRA member, Cian Ferriter SC said.

In the three-to-four minute exchange between Mr Costello and Sinn Féin representative Eoin Ó Broin on the Saturday with Claire Byrne show, Mr Ó Broin “ripped to shreds” the allegation made by Mr Costello, counsel said.

By the end of that exchange, Mr Costello withdrew the allegation and said Mr Kehoe “was” a senior IRA member.

Mr Ferriter was making the closing speech to the jury on behalf of RTÉ on the sixth day of Mr Kehoe’s action over the October 2015 broadcast. During it, Mr Costello alleged that a former chief of staff of the IRA was at meetings of Dublin City Council telling Sinn Féin councillors how to vote.

Mr Kehoe’s name was first used by Mr Ó Broin, then a councillor and now a TD, who went on to defend Mr Kehoe.

Mr Kehoe says the reputation he built up over the 26 years since he last came out of prison had been destroyed in “one swipe” and that RTÉ should have shut down the debate as soon as his name was mentioned.

RTÉ denies defamation and says it is not liable in the case.

Mr Ferriter said it was an “extraordinary feature” of the case that Mr Kehoe had come to court saying that RTÉ said he was a member of the IRA. Counsel said that was not stood over on the show and Mr Kehoe cannot sue for that because he was previously a member of that organisation.

‘Real villain’

The “elephant not in the room” in this case was why did Mr Kehoe not sue Mr Costello, who was the “real villain” and who must bear the lion’s share of responsibility if the jury does find there was defamation, Mr Ferriter said.

Mr Kehoe’s case is that Ms Byrne was floundering when the allegation was made, that she had lost control of the programme and had some huge meltdown in a distinguished career as one of the top broadcasters in the country. But this was not so, counsel said.

The matter, including a clarification at the end of the programme, was dealt with in accordance with RTÉ radio guidelines, he said.

Witnesses called on Mr Kehoe’s behalf said they did not think he was actually damaged by the broadcast in his own community.

Mr Ferriter urged the jury to dismiss the case.

Declan Doyle SC, in his speech on behalf of Mr Kehoe, said the law in Ireland is that if your are defamed you sue for damages. RTÉ had tried to present, during cross examination of Mr Kehoe, that he was taking this case for substantial compensation.

But what had happened was Mr Kehoe had first got a transcript of the radio show before going to his solicitor. RTÉ had denied it had defamed him “from the start” and if Mr Kehoe’s solicitor had not put something in the original letter about damages, the solicitor would have been criminally negligent, Mr Doyle said.

‘Even bigger bubble’

This was emblematic of the way RTÉ had dealt with this case and had tried to present it as though it was in some sort of bubble, away from the real world. But, counsel said, there was an “even bigger bubble” in RTÉ which was an organisation detached from the real world.

At the end of the exchanges on the radio show, the allegation against Mr Kehoe was still hanging there. It had not been put to bed as claimed by RTÉ. counsel said.

The evidence of one of Mr Kehoe’s witnesses, a member of the local GAA club and a fireman, was that there was banter some days after the programme among his fire fighter colleagues asking was he “now taking instructions from the army council”.

Any reasonable and rational analysis of that allegation was that Mr Kehoe was a member of the army council and was subverting democracy by giving instructions to Sinn Féin members of Dublin City Council, counsel said.

Mr Kehoe had been upfront and was ashamed about his IRA past but this case was about someone being accused of subverting democracy in 2015, counsel said.

RTÉ had tried to present Mr Ó Broin as some kind of strategist and orator who had put Mr Costello on the ropes during the programme. You would think from RTÉ’s portrayal of Mr O’Broin that he was “Winston Churchill, Barrack Obama, Lionel Messi and Katie Taylor all rolled into one”, counsel said.

“But did you ever hear such nonsense in all you life and Eoin O’Broin’s contribution is laughable if the consequences for Nicky Kehoe were not so serious.”

Mr Doyle urged the jury to award a very significant amount of damages.

The jury is expected to go out to consider its verdict later on Thursday afternoon following the judge’s charge.