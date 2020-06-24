‘Inspirational’ boy injured during birth secures €4.6m payment and HSE apology

The HSE has apologised and made a €4.6 million interim payment to a boy who brought a High Court medical negligence claim over the circumstances of his birth at Cavan General Hospital.

Tadhg James McKenna, who has cerebral palsy and requires constant care, sued the HSE for alleged negligence and breach of duty of care during the course of his birth on August 31st, 2017. Liability was previously conceded in relation to the breach of duty but causation was at issue.

That aspect of the claim was due to be heard by the High Court later this year, but following out of court talks the matter was resolved. As part of the settlement an apology was read before the court on Wednesday with Cavan General Hopistal and the HSE apologising “unreservedly” for failings in care that caused the injuries sustained by Tadhg at birth, and the consequential upset suffered by his family.

The statement added that the hospital and the HSE understood “that neither this apology, nor the financial compensation granted by the court could negate the continuing distress and upset” endured by the McKennas “on a daily basis”.

Constant care

The court heard that Tadhg, of Sruth An Mhuillan, Emyvale, Co Monaghan, who had sued through his mother, Emma Louise McKenna, suffers with seizures, respiratory attacks, fevers and requires constant medical care and monitoring.

Jerry Healy SC, appearing with Jonathan Kilfeather SC instructed by solicitor Barry Healy for Tadhg, said the family was happy to accept what was a good offer from the HSE. As well as the apology, the HSE agreed that an interim payment of €4.6 million should be made to provide for Tadgh’s care.

His case will return before the court in five years time. Counsel said that the family’s view is that every day was a battle for survival for Tadhg, who had suffered very severe injuries.

Counsel added that the McKennas are dedicated to Tadgh. He said Tadgh’s father Damien spends pretty much 24 hours a day with the boy and the family had also been inspired by the fact that Tadgh’s younger sibling had formed a very strong bond with him.

The compromise of the proceedings was welcomed by Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who after approving the award praised the McKenna family for the ongoing care they have given Tadhg. The judge adjourned the matter to a date in June 2025.

In his action against the HSE it was claimed that Tadhg was born suffering from severe asphyxia and had to be resuscitated. It was claimed that his mother’s labour was allowed to continue for more than 16 hours and there was an alleged failure to appropriately monitor his mother during labour and delivery as well as the fetal heart rate.

Suspended doctor

Tadhg had also sought exemplary or aggravated damages over the alleged involvement by Dr Aamir Iqbal Malik, who had been the subject of a disciplinary investigation in the UK, in the boy’s birth. Dr Malik was suspended from the medical register in Ireland by the High Court in May, pending further order.

In a statement read outside of court, Tadhg’s parents Emma and Damian McKenna, who were not present in court, said they appreciated that the HSE had “finally admitted liability”. However, they were disappointed that they had to wait almost three years for this to happen.

They said that what had happened to their son “should never have happened” and that the life of what should have been a perfectly healthy child was “ruined.”

They added that Tadhg is “a beautiful, amazing, inspirational boy” who is much loved by his family and will “now get the care he deserves”.