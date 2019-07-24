HSE apologises after woman left without medication suffered major stroke

The HSE has apologised at the High Court to a 69-year old woman who suffered a major stroke after she was discharged from a hospital without her blood thinning medication. Mary Moss, her counsel said, continued “unknowingly for six weeks” without her anti coagulants, had a major stroke and is now disabled.

In a statement read to the court, the HSE apologised to Ms Moss and her family for any “shortcomings” in treatment offered to her at Sligo University Hospital. It said it also regretted the impact on Ms Moss and her family. The apology was read as a settlement of the action was approved by the court with a €710,000 payment, plus annual care for the rest of her life in the region of €250,000 a year.

Des O’Neill SC, for Ms Moss, said she had suffered a stroke in 2010 and recovered well. In February last year she “ took a turn” and her anti thinning medication was changed in hospital but medication was not included on her prescription on her discharge and she continued “ unknowingly for six weeks.”

In the context of a “catastrophe”, Mr O’Neill said Ms Moss has made a significant recovery but is currently in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dún Laoghaire. Her family plan to have her return home as soon as possible.

Outside court, Leanne Moss said she was relieved her mother’s care is going to be looked after every year and they won’t have to worry about it from now on. She said her mother, who suffers from left side paralysis, also has to use a wheelchair.

The family’s solicitor, Roger Murray, said it was a case tailor-made for a Periodic Payment Order. “Thanks to a successful mediation, the family can now concentrate on getting the best possible care for their mother, and moving her home to the west where she is happiest,” he said. Ms Moss had a lot to offer in life and still has a lot to offer, he said.