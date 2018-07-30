HSE and Mullingar hospital apologise over shortcomings in care of grandmother

The HSE and the Regional Hospital in Mullingar have apologised for failings in the care of a woman who died at the hospital three days after turning up at A&E with abdominal pain.

Angela Farrell, who has eight grandchildren, was suffering from a complication of a previous partial gastrectomy, it was claimed, and there was a failure to perform a CT scan which could have shown this.

A letter of apology from the hospital general manager, Shona Schneemann, was read out in the High Court under a settlement of an action taken by Mrs Farrell’s husband Noel over the care given to his wife.

“On behalf of the HSE and the Regional Hospital, Mullingar we would like to express an unreserved apology to you and your family for the failings in the care afforded to your late wife Angela at this hospital in December 2012,” the letter said.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family and understand that this apology cannot negate the adverse effect the loss of your wife has had on your lives and we are truly sorry for same.”

Mr Farrell, Hazelwood, Rindoon, Coosan, Athlone, had sued the HSE. The case was settled on undisclosed terms.

On December 7th, 2012, Mrs Farrell had attended the hospital A&E after she was referred there by her GP. She had severe abdominal pain, was vomiting for two days and had a past history of an emergency partial gastrectomy.

Misdiagnosed

In the initial assessment at the A&E “abdomen/bowel obstruction which needs surgical admission” was noted.

Following the admission, it is claimed there was failure to appropriately assess and treat Mrs Farrell and she had been allegedly misdiagnosed as suffering from acute gastritis.

It was claimed there was failure to perform a CT scan or other imaging of the abdomen which would have revealed she was suffering from a complication of her previous partial gastrectomy and needed an operation.

It was also claimed the alleged delay in properly diagnosing and treating Mrs Farrell’s condition, despite the severity in her deterioration over the weekend, gave rise to the onset and development of ischaemia, a restriction in blood supply, which ultimately lead to her death on December 10th, 2012.

It was further claimed there was an alleged repeated failure to appropriately assess, investigate, diagnose and treat the condition from which Mrs Farrell was suffering. The claims were denied.

The settlement was approved by Mr Justice Michael McGrath.