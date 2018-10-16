Housing protesters have left Belvedere Place property

Protesters have complied with orders directing them to end their occupation of a building in Dublin’s north inner city, the High Court has been told.

The court last month granted MJH Property Management, owner of 41 Belvedere Place, Dublin 1, injunctions compelling persons unknown to immediately vacate and cease unlawful trespass on the property.

When the matter was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Caroline Costello on Tuesday, she was told the protesters have left the building.

Stephen Hanaphy BL, for MJH, said the owners had taken back possession of the building from persons believed to be members of the Take Back the City campaign and the proceedings could be struck out.

The owners claimed the occupation of the vacant premises began on September 8th when persons linked to Take Back the City forcibly entered the property.

MJH, which acquired the property in 2016, said the building was unsuitable for what they say is an illegal occupation and was not safe.

The owners have plans to develop the four-story over basement Georgian property into apartments.

The property was one of several inner-city premises occupied by those protesting the continuing accommodation and homelessness crisis.