Hospital consultant seeks injunctions against employer

A hospital consultant has brought a High Court action aimed at halting disciplinary procedures against him.

Dr James Gray, a consultant in emergency medicine at Tallaght Hospital, wants various orders against his employer, The Adelaide and Meath Hospital Dublin, incorporating the National Children’s Hospital.

The matter came before the High Court on Wednesday when Dr Gray, represented by John Rogers SC, instructed by Daniel Spring & Co Solicitors, applied for permission to serve short notice of injunction applications.

Dr Gray wants injunctions preventing his employer conducting a disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, October 23rd.

He also seeks orders restraining the defendant from continuing with a purported disciplinary procedure and permitting him to continue in his position of consultant in emergency medicine at Tallaght Hospital without further interference.

Ms Justice Caroline Costello granted the ex parte (one side only represented) application for leave to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the defendant’s legal representatives and returned the matter to Friday.