Hospital apology over ‘traumatic life-changing experience’

South Tipperary General Hospital has apologised at the High Court over failings in its care of a man who went in for a two-hour procedure which lasted almost seven hours.

The apology was part of a confidential settlement, reached after mediation, of the action by Niall Corcoran against the Health Service Executive.

Mr Corcoran (46), of Clonmel, ended up with leg problems after the operation in December 2017, the court was told.

His counsel, Jeremy Maher SC, told the court on Friday that Mr Corcoran suffered “a traumatic life-changing experience “after the surgery went on for so long”.

In a letter of apology read to the court during a remote hearing, the hospital general manger expressed an unreserved apology to Mr Corcoran for the failings in his care at the hospital on December 8th, 2017.

“We understand that this apology cannot negate the adverse effect of the surgery on your life and we are truly sorry for the pain and distress this has caused you,” noted the letter.

Mr Maher told the court Mr Corcoran had been told when he went in for his operation that he would be home in time for Christmas. But he had to remain in hospital for two weeks after the procedure and later received treatment as an outpatient, including physiotherapy.

Mr Corcoran, who had a significant history of abdominal symptoms, went into hospital to have an operation to remove one side of his colon. He had been advised the surgery would take two hours.

Pain and numbness

It was claimed it took some seven hours and that, due to inadequate positioning of Mr Corcoran during the protracted procedure, he was caused to suffer nerve injury which has left him with symptoms of right-sided foot drop, pain and numbness over the top of his feet. He is also required to use a splint on his right foot while walking.

It was claimed there was a failure to place Mr Corcoran’s legs in stirrups with care to prevent direct pressure on the lateral side of the lower leg and failure to have any adequate regard to the extended duration of the operation and take steps to ease the pressure on his lower legs.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Noting the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he was sure Mr Corcoran was pleased about the apology and settlement and wished him all the best for the future.