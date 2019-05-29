Hospital apologises for standard of care for woman who has since died of cancer

Mayo University Hospital has apologised in the High Court for the standard of care given to a woman who had a chest X-ray two years ago and who allegedly suffered a delay in the diagnosis of her lung cancer.

Marie McDonnell, a mother of five and grandmother, was diagnosed with lung cancer last October and died in January of this year.

In a letter read to the court, the hospital unreservedly apologised to her husband for the standard of care delivered to her when she had a X-ray at the hospital in July 2017.

“This was not the standard of care that our hospital believed was appropriate,” the hospital general manager Catherine Donohue said in the letter read to the court.

“We extend our deepest regret to you and your family with regards to that diagnosis and once again offer our sincerest apology.”

Mrs McDonnell, with her husband Anthony of Riverdale Court, Knockthomas, Castlebar, Co Mayo had sued the HSE over the care she received at Mayo University Hospital in 2017.

The case was initiated before her death and her husband settled it on Wednesday on confidential terms.

It was claimed Mrs McDonnell had a chest X-ray on July 17th 2017 with a repeat X-ray recommended in six to eight weeks.

It was claimed there was failure to identify appearances on the X-ray of July 17th, 2017 which, it was claimed, were highly suspicious of bronchial carcinoma. It was further claimed there was failure to identify a mass lesion present and to refer Mrs McDonnell for a CT scan.

Mrs McDonnell, it was further alleged, was not brought back for a repeat X-ray as recommended and when she had a chest X-ray 15 months later in October 2018 a lesion which had the appearance of an evolving bronchogenic carcinoma was detected.

Mrs McDonnell, it was claimed, suffered a lost opportunity to be considered for surgery and to have the suspicious lung mass evaluated in July 2017 and allegedly suffered a delay in diagnosis. The claims were denied.

Oisin Quinn SC, for the couple, said Mrs McDonnell had a chest X-ray in 2017 and should have been referred for a CT scan. A diagnosis of lung cancer was made 15 months later, he said.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with Mr McDonnell and his family.