Hospital apologises as man settles case over leg amputation for €810,000

The Mater University Hospital, Dublin has apologised in the High Court for failings in the care and advice given to a man who later had to have his lower leg amputated.

Dr John O’Mahony SC, for Dermot Harty, told the court his client developed a serious thrombosis which lead to amputation of his left leg above the knee.

The hospital’s apology was read as Mr Harty, who was in court in a wheelchair, settled his action against the hospital for €810,000.

Mater University Hospital chief executive Alan Sharp, on behalf of the hospital, expressed “sincere apologies” for failings in the care and advice provided to Mr Harty and “in respect of the consequential upset, distress and trauma experienced” by him during his treatment at the hospital.

It added: “I acknowledge the many challenges that you have faced as a result of the treatment provided to you during your stay in the Mater Hospital and I do not underestimate how difficult this has been for you and your family.”

Mr Harty (66), of Ballygall Parade, Finglas East, Dublin, had sued the hospital over his care after being referred for treatment in relation to leg cramping.

He had arterial bypass surgery on one of his legs on January 14th, 2016 and was discharged on January 25th, 2016. It was claimed there was failure to take appropriate action in a timely manner in response to a significant drop in his platelet count in a blood test prior to his discharge from hospital.

It was claimed a further blood sample should have been taken and appropriate treatment should have been provided for his low platelet count. It was claimed this was a missed opportunity to diagnose heparin induced thrombocytopenia and he was discharged from hospital and his condition deteriorated to the extent he eventually needed the above knee amputation in February 2016.

Mr Harty had returned to the Mater A&E on January 29th, 2016 with a left leg ischaemia, was given heparin and had to have further surgery to remove clots.

On February 4th, 2016 a left above knee amputation was carried out.

Mr Harty had pain, phantom left leg sensations and painful spasms after that procedure, it was claimed.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he was glad the case had settled and he wished Mr Harty well for the future.