High Court rejects request for Ian Bailey to be extradited to France to serve prison sentence

The High Court has ruled that Ian Bailey cannot be extradited to France to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed on him by a French court for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork 24 years ago.

Mr Justice Paul Burns this afternoon delivered his judgement at the High Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin and ruled that Mr Bailey could not be surrendered to France on foot of a European Arrest Warrant last year.

The French authorities issued the European Arrest Warrant for English national Mr Bailey (63) in June 2019 following his conviction in Paris court on May 31st, 2019 for the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

The three judge Cour d’Assises in Paris found Mr Bailey guilty in absentia of the voluntary homicide of Ms Toscan du Plantier (39) at her isolated holiday home at Toormore near Schull in Co Cork on December 23rd, 1996.

Judge Frederique Aline handed down a 25-year prison sentence to Mr Bailey - who was not legally represented at the Paris trial - for “the extreme gravity” of the murder of the French film producer and mother of one.

On Monday, before delivering his 70-minute long judgement, Mr Justice Paul Burns said that he would simply deliver the judgement and would adjourn making a formal order on foot of the judgement for two weeks to allow parties to make submissions on an appeal.

Mr Bailey is remanded on continuing bail to appear on October 27th but his attendance is note required on that date. Mr Justice Burns will make his formal order and the state can apply to seek leave to appeal.

He was arrested twice by gardaí for questioning about the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier, whose badly beaten body was found near the entrance to her holiday home.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was found murdered in West Cork in 1996.

However, he was never charged with the killing and the DPP ruled in a 2001 analysis of the garda file against Mr Bailey that there was insufficient evidence to merit a prosecution and directed Mr Bailey should not be charged.

Mr Bailey, who lives at the Prairie, Liscaha, Schull with his partner, Jules Thomas, has repeatedly denied any involvement in Ms Toscan du Plantier’s murder and denied that he ever made any admissions in relation to her death.

Mr Bailey show little emotion when Mr Justice Burns delivered his judgement, his face concealed with an Afghan style scarf which he was using as face mask in keeping with Covid-19 guidelines for people attending court hearings.

Mr Bailey had previously been remanded on continuing bail since Friday, July 17th.