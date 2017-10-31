High Court action against Jedward over alleged merchandising agreement adjourned

A High Court action by a businessman against X-factor contestants Jedward over an alleged merchandising agreement has been adjourned until Wednesday.

The case was mentioned before Mr Justice Donald Binchy just before 4pm on Tuesday when the judge suggested to counsel for both sides it might be better to start the case on Wednesday so as not to break the opening address.

Both counsel agreed and the case, which is scheduled to last six to eight days, was adjourned.

In the action, Patrick Joseph Noonan alleges he was to be reimbursed for costs relating to sourcing and developing Jedward merchandise.

Jedward deny the allegations.

It is alleged Mr Noonan was asked to begin developing and sourcing Jedward merchandise, which was to be sold at a profit, on the basis Jedward would promote the merchandise to their fans.

Mr Noonan was allegedly to be reimbursed for development costs, including the cost of Jedward-branded merchandise and work involved in registering Jedward as a trademark with the Irish Patents Office.

Mr Noonan is claiming total alleged financial losses of more than €600,000, with €250,000 in relation to Jedward-branded merchandise.

The identical twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, both aged 26 from Dublin, were in court for the brief hearing.

In 2009, they got to the finals of televised music competition The X Factor. They have represented Ireland twice in the Eurovision song contest and have also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother.