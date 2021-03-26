GRA take proceedings over extension of probationary periods for gardaí

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner over the extension of probationary periods for hundreds of gardaí.

The proceedings were briefly mentioned before the High Court’s Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Friday.

Mark Harty SC, for the GRA, said he would be seeking leave, on notice to the commissioner, to bring the judicial review proceedings and he wanted a return date. The matter is of considerable urgency because hundreds of gardaí are affected, he said.

The gardaí in question have completed their first term in Templemore, the Garda training centre, he added. He said the commissioner had sought time to respond to the GRA’s concerns but the case was initiated because no substantive response has been received from the commissioner to those concerns. His response was that the matter should go before the Workplace Relations Commission for some form of mediation but the GRA’s view is that is not possible, counsel said.

The judge said he would return the matter to April 12th when the commissioner could outline his position.