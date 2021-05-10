Girl scalded by tea in McDonald’s outlet settles case for €65,700

A girl who was scalded when a cup of hot tea spilled on her in a McDonald’s restaurant has settled her High Court action for €65,700.

Sum Yee Nam was seven at the time the incident happened in the Mc Donald’s outlet on Grafton Street, Dublin in on May 14th, 2017.

She was sitting at a table with her mother and younger sister when, it was claimed, a McDonald’s worker was attempting to clean the table and accidentally knocked over a cup of hot tea, which spilled on to the child’s legs and left foot.

It was claimed there was failure to take any or any adequate care when cleaning the table.

Sum was brought to Temple Street Children’s Hospital and was treated for a scalding injury to her left foot, the court heard. She had to have a skin graft and has been left with two permanent and visible scars.

The girl, now aged 11, of Warrenstown Drive, Blanchardstown, Dublin, had through her father Wing Fai Nam, sued McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Ltd over the May 14th, 2017 accident.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it seemed to have been a very nasty accident, compounded by the fact the burns did not heal as hoped. The girl had ongoing difficulties with her foot, he noted.

He said he was happy to recommend the assessment of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board for a total award of €65,700, comprising €65,000 general damages and €700 special damages.