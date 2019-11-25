Girl awarded €80k after cutting her knee at funfair

A young girl who fell and cut her knee as she walked on the boardwalk beside a funfair ride has settled her High Court action for €80,000.

Leah Bonner was 10 years old when she tripped and fell near the waltzer ride at a fairground in Dungloe, Co Donegal.

She suffered a laceration to her knee and the High Court heard on Monday she has been left with a six inch scar.

Leah Bonner, now aged 12, of Gweedore Road, Dungloe, Co Donegal had taken the case through her father, Keith Bonner. She sued the fairground operator, John Ritchie trading as McGurks Funfair, Ballymena, Co Antrim, and David Thompson, trading as JJ and DH Thompson of Glasgow, Scotland which owned the waltzer ride, as a result of the fall two years ago.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide any adequate lighting around the waltzer ride and an alleged failure to ensure that wooden slats on the boardwalk did not act as tripping hazards to those using it.

The claims were denied.

Leah’s counsel Declan McHugh BL said on August 5th, 2017 the child tripped on a wooden path and caught her knee on another. She suffered a severe laceration across her left knee and was brought by ambulance to hospital. She was in hospital for five days and had to use crutches for a number of weeks afterwards,

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it was an unfortunate incident at a fairground and the girl had been left with a scar.