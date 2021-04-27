Funds allegedly misappropriated at Bóthar now estimated at €769,000

The former CEO of the Limerick based charity, Bóthar, has made “significant admissions” in relation to the alleged misappropriation of funds, the High Court has been told.

The court was told on Tuesday the latest assessment of the amount involved has increased to €769,000, from €465,000, and that investigations are ongoing.

Two founding members of the charity were involved in the misappropriation of funds along with the former CEO, David Moloney, the court was told.

Frank Beatty SC, for Bóthar, told the court that Mr Moloney had made admissions of wrongdoing in relation to separate transactions involving Billy Kelly and Peter Ireton.

Mr Ireton died tragically in his home on the morning of April 19th, eleven days after the allegations of fraud at Bóthar were first aired in the High Court.

On the same day as Mr Ireton’s death, Mr Moloney, who up to then had denied all wrongdoing, said through his solicitors that he accepted responsibility for the misappropriation of sums that had been identified at that stage.

He confirmed that he accepted responsibility “for all of the payments disclosed” in an affidavit presented to the courts on April 8th by Bóthar chairman, Harry Lawlor.

He also “promised to make ’fulsome disclosures’ as soon as possible,” Mr Lawlor said in a new affidavit presented to the court on Tuesday.

Mr Moloney accepted that he and the late Mr Ireton had misappropriated money recorded as having gone to a congregation of nuns in Tanzania, and to an Irish priest, Fr David Conway, in Kenya, Mr Lawlor told the court.

The amount involved in the case of Fr Conway was €34,200 and it was withdrawn from a Bóthar bank account in cash. Fr Conway has confirmed that the money was neither sought nor received.

English charity

Mr Moloney has also admitted, Mr Lawlor said, to having misappropriated funds with Mr Kelly that Bóthar was informed had been for a company in England associated with charitable work in Rwanda.

Mr Kelly moved to England in 2003 and set up a new charity there that was focused on Rwanda. He now lives in England. The English charity closed late last year.

Mr Moloney has now admitted that he got £36,000 of the money that nominally went to the English company, and Mr Kelly £40,000, Mr Lawlor said.

Mr Justice Senan Allen was told Mr Moloney, of Clino, Newport, Co Tipperary, wanted to make restitution using his assets, but understood that his wife might have a certain interest. The couple have two young children, the court heard.

Mr Moloney, who was CEO of Bóthar for eight years, resigned in February. Earlier this month he told the court through his legal team that he was denying all wrongdoing.

A freezing order was granted earlier this month against Mr Moloney in relation to the level of misappropriation identified at that stage.

The court was told that Mr Moloney is now living on a social welfare disability allowance and has to pay a mortgage and car loans.

The court heard Mr Moloney is asserting his right to pension funds from his work at Bóthar that could be used to repay the allegedly misappropriated funds, but Mr Beatty said the two sides were very much in dispute over the matter of the pension money.

Mr Justice Allen directed that the freezing order against Mr Moloney’s assets be increased to €769,178, and that he swear a statement as to what Bóthar money was taken and his current assets, by May 4th next. He is also ordered to identify any third parties involved.

The judge said the order did not apply to assets held by Mrs Moloney in her own name.

He adjourned the case to June 2nd next, for mention.