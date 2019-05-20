Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe seek €3m debt write-down

Musician Frank McNamara and his wife, television presenter-turned-barrister Theresa Lowe, are seeking a debt write-down of nearly €3 million from the High Court to escape their financial troubles.

The couple are looking for a court-approved personal insolvency arrangement.

The court heard Mr McNamara (59) lost income in the US from his work as an orchestral conductor and music composer, and the Co Meath-based couple borrowed to help them through what they believed were temporary financial difficulties.

US private equity firm Tanager, a so-called vulture fund which bought the couple’s mortgage debt from a lender, is seeking to block the financial rescue plan as it would have more than €1.2 million of its debt written off.

The fund, owned by US private equity giant Apollo Global Management, is being offered a lump sum payment of €100,000 by the couple to go towards a new, written-down mortgage of €550,000 on their home in Dunshauglin. The couple currently owe almost €2.3 million on their home. Tanager now owns the debt on the property.

Unpaid

Mr Justice Denis McDonald heard that the difficulties arose for Mr McNamara, who was the music director of RTÉ’s Late Late Show for 20 years, when US music royalty payments of $987,000 went unpaid. In total, he claims to be owed €1.237 million for his work as a conductor and composer.

Ms Lowe (56), a well known figure from her work on TV and radio, presented the popular TV quiz Where In The World in the late 1980s and early 1990s and studied law at the time at Kings Inns in Dublin.

The couple, who are both self-employed and have two dependent children, are seeking a six-year personal insolvency arrangement under which they would write-off almost €3 million of total debts owing of €3.7 million.

The couple say that they can afford a new mortgage of €550,000 on their home from €5,600 in monthly income with €30,000 of that sum being “warehoused” for repayment from a life insurance lump sum payable in seven years.

The couple are offering to make €236,000 available to their creditors from Mr McNamara’s inheritance and the sale of just over five acres of land next to their home. Part of this will fund the lump sum payment to Tanager while €136,000 will go towards the repayment of unsecured creditors.

The court heard that the couple remortgaged and sold properties when they found themselves in financial trouble.

General election

Keith Farry BL, representing the couple, told the court that Mr McNamara had been making “very substantial income” from his work as a music conductor in the US. He said Mr McNamara ran unsuccessfully in Dublin South Central in the 2007 general election, adding to his financial difficulties.

The recession added to the couple’s substantial problems and Mr McNamara could not afford to travel to the US as the orchestras that employed him could no longer pay his travel and accommodation expenses.

The couple decided to approach personal insolvency advisers McCambridge Duffy to try to deal with their debts.

Rudi Neuman Shanahan BL, for Tanager, objected to how a legal document was filed in February 2017 when creditors were given notification that the couple had started their personal insolvency proceedings.

Mr Justice McDonald described it as “a very unmeritorious technical objection” to be raising at this point in the proceedings, saying that he was “not impressed” and parties were encouraged to be “constructive”.

Mr Farry said that it was “unsurprising” for Tanager to be raising a technical objection because, unlike regular banks, investment funds “simply don’t do long-term restructuring” and their typical investment strategy in the Irish market was “buy the debt, take the asset, leave with a profit as quickly as possible”.

“They are not AIB or Bank of Ireland… It is an investment strategy with a view to obtaining the assets and realising within a very short period of time to make a profit,” he said.

He argued that Tanager stood to be paid more than if the couple were adjudicated bankrupt. Given the nature of their work, the couple would be able to work past the age of 70 because of the professions they worked in.

The case continues.