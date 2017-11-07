Former soldier sues over alleged side-effects from anti-malaria drug

A former soldier who was given the anti-malarial drug Lariam for an overseas tour of duty in Chad has told the High Court he had experienced nightmares and suffered persistent headaches.

Anthony Cole, who served for 33 years in the Defence Forces, has sued the State, claiming he has not felt “normal” since his five months tour of duty in Chad in 2009.

In evidence, he said it was a “dry” mission in Chad, the heat was unbearable and the camp was “more or less in the middle of nowhere”.

He was not sleeping and was a bit agitated but he put it down to the conditions, he said.

Mr Cole, who was a sergeant in the supply group while in Chad, said, when filling in a questionnaire as part of a repatriation medical, he answered “yes” to a question asking if he had a significant adverse reaction to Lariam.

He said he was having nightmares most nights and was agitated.

Before this, he was fairly easy-going but after taking the drug, he would just snap at people and was “very cranky altogether”, he said.

After his return home in early 2010, it seemed to get “worse and worse” and that entire year was “a blur”, he added.

Mr Cole (51), a father of three of Duneoin, Carrigaline, Cork, has sued the Minister for Defence and the Attorney General as a result of being given Lariam, also known as Mefloquine, for two weeks before he travelled to Chad, during his tour of duty and for a number of weeks on his return home.

He claims, on arrival in Chad, his sleep became very disturbed and he, for no obvious reason, became unhappy and exceedingly irritable. He felt so unwell that, after three weeks, he seriously considered returning home but persisted with the five month tour of duty, he claims.

He claims he has never felt normal since then, his life has been thrown into complete dissaray and he suffers nightmares, headaches, mood swings and depression.

He alleges failure to adequately warn members of the Defence Forces of the side effects of Lariam and of dangers and risks associated with the medication.

The claims are denied and it is also pleaded there was delay in bringing the proceedings.

The case continues before Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon.