Family of mother who died in road crash a day after birth, settles case for €800,000

The family of a mother who died in a road collision a day after giving birth has settled a High Court action over her death for €800,000.

Nicola Kenny (26) was on her way to check on her baby daughter, who had been transferred to a Dublin hospital from Clonmel, when a truck crashed into the car in which she was a passenger.

Ms Kenny, from Thurles, was travelling with her mother, Ann and aunt Irene Whelan. The car had pulled into the hard shoulder of the M8 Motorway in south Tipperary to take a call from the hospital concerning the health of Nicola’s baby Lily-Rose. The first time mother had just heard the news her baby girl was in good health and ready to be transferred back to a Tipperary hospital when the accident happened.

In the High Court on Tuesday Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved a settlement of €800,000 for the Kenny family including Lily Rose, now aged four.

Three other actions, including claims for post-traumatic stress disorder brought by Nicola’s father Paddy and her brother Patrick Junior, and by her mother Ann as a result of injuries sustained in the collision were also noted by the judge as settled.

The settlements announced to the court were against Castlekeeran Transport Ltd of Carnaross, Kells, Co Meath, owner of the truck involved in the accident, and the truck driver, Ciaran McBride, Tivenmara Road, Carna, Keady, Co Armagh.

Jeremy Maher SC, on behalf of Castlekeeran Transport and Mr McBride expressed to the court “remorse for the tragic events of this case.”

Outside court Nicola’s father Paddy Kenny said his granddaughter Lily Rose is the light of the family’s lives and he and his wife Ann have devoted themselves to looking after her.

“Nicola was a great daughter, Lily Rose is now our reason to get up in the morning. We have dedicated our lives to Lily Rose. She is four now and looking forward to school,’ he said.

He added: “Lily Rose is the light of our lives. It would not be worth living except for her. “

Mr Kenny, Kennedy Park, Thurles, had brought the action over the accident on September 5th 2016. Nicola and Ann Kenny, it was claimed, were passengers in a car which was stationary on the hard shoulder on the M8 motorway between Cahir and Cashel when it was struck by a truck.

It was claimed there was failure to take any or any adequate measures to avoid the collision. The claims were denied.

Counsel for the Kennys, David Kennedy SC told the court Nicola had given birth to Lily Rose the day before and the baby had been transferred to a Dublin hospital as there was a concern in relation to her mouth. The next day Nicola was a passenger along with her mother in a car driven by her aunt as they travelled to Dublin to see Lily Rose.

Counsel said the car pulled over on the hard shoulder as Nicola took a call from the Dublin hospital and unfortunately the truck hit them.

Before her death Nicola had worked in Tesco and expected to continue working and her mother and father were going to help out with bringing up Lily Rose, counsel said.

Paddy and Ann Kenny have devoted themselves to bringing up their granddaughter and built a playroom for her at their home, he added.

Approving the €800,000 settlement and noting the other settlements Mr Justice Cross offered his sympathies to the family on what he said was a sad and tragic case.