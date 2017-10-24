Family of mechanic blown up when tyre inflated settles for €500,000

The family of a mechanic who died after a truck tyre that he was inflating exploded has settled its High Court action for €500,000.

Mariusz Cwenar suffered a very tragic and most untimely death, his counsel Richard Kean SC said.

Mr Cwenar’s widow, Gabriela Cwenar, Rosebank Place, Clondalkin, Dublin had sued her husband’s former employer Emerald Truck and Van Ltd, Grants Hill, Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin as a result of the accident at the Rathcoole plant on October 23rd, 2014.

Accident

Counsel said Mr Cwenar, a father of three and a Polish national, was a highly regarded and diligent employee who had worked for the company for 10 years prior to the accident.

In the action, it was claimed employees were permitted to use tyre inflation equipment that required them to stand in proximity to the tyre thereby exposing them to a risk of serious or fatal injury.

It was further claimed employees were allowed to inflate truck tyres without the use of long airline hoses or a protective cage which would contain an explosion and prevent serious injury.

The claims were denied.