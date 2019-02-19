Family of man who killed his brother (9) settles case against HSE

The family of a young man who fatally stabbed his nine-year-old brother before taking his own life settled a High Court action against the HSE on Tuesday.

Shane and Carmel Skeffington who have three remaining children Sharon, Callum and Alicia and live at Banada, Tourlesrane, Co Sligo had sued the HSE.

The settlement is without admission of liability and the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Shane Skeffington and his wife Carmel returned from a Sunday afternoon shopping trip to town to their Sligo home five years ago to discover their eldest son Shane Jnr (19) who was on babysitting duty had stabbed his younger brother Brandon (9)with a knife, leaving him fatally wounded.

The young man then took his own life.

In the High Court on Tuesday, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told by Eoin McCullough SC that it was a very tragic case where on July 20th, 2014 Shane Jnr assaulted his brother and then killed him self.

The Skeffingtons had sued the HSE for alleged negligence and breach of duty in relation to his care. It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take care of Shane Jnr when he was in St Columba’s Hospital , Sligo in May 2014 and that he had been allegedly discharged on leave of absence on May 20th, 2014 .

Counsel told the court it was their case had the treatment been better when Shane was in St Columba’s Hospital, there may not have been the outcome. It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to adequately investigate Shane Junior’s mental state prognosis. The claims were denied.

Approving the settlements, Mr Justice Cross sympathised with the Skeffington Family and said it was a sad and tragic case.