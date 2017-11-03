Ex-soldier sues State over anti-malaria drug

A former soldier who was given the anti-malarial drug Lariam before an overseas tour of duty in Chad has sued the State in the High Court.

Anthony Cole, who served for 33 years in the Defence Forces based mainly at Collins Barracks, Cork, claims he has not felt “normal” since his five-month tour of duty in Chad in 2009 and suffers headaches, nightmares, mood swings and irritability.

Gerry Healy SC for Mr Cole said his client loved his life in the Army but developed an adverse reaction to medical treatment given by the Defence Forces to protect him from malaria while on a tour of duty in Chad.

Mr Cole (51), a father of three from Duneoin, Carrigaline, Cork who has left the Army, suffered from very severe psychiatric symptoms and still has “appalling symptoms”, counsel said.

Mr Cole has sued the Minister for Defence and the Attorney General after he was administered Lariam, also known as Mefloquine, for some two weeks before he travelled to Chad, during his time there and for some weeks after he returned home.

On his arrival in Chad, he claims his sleep became very disturbed and he, for no obvious reason, became unhappy and exceedingly irritable. He felt so bad he seriously considered returning home after three weeks but persisted with the five-month tour of duty, it is claimed.

He claims he has never felt normal since, his life has been thrown in to disarray and he suffers nightmares, headaches, mood swings and depression.

He alleges failure to adequately warn members of the Defence Forces of the side effects of Lariam or of dangers and risks associated the medication.

The claims are denied. It is also pleaded there was delay in bringing the proceedings.

In his opening, Mr Healy said Mr Cole had served three tours overseas, including to Lebanon, during his service. He had reached the rank of sergeant and, according to his Army file, had an unblemished record with exemplary conduct recorded.

Counsel said Lariam was not on the broader market but was still used by military authorities. Its side effects were not just temporary psychiatric symptoms but could last after a person stops taking the drug and go on indefinitely, he said.

The issue as to whether Lariam is a good or bad drug is not the main point in the case, he said. Their case was it should have been administered in a medical setting and monitored by people who knew about adverse reaction.

Mr Healy said the drug was first given to Mr Cole at a training programme for duty overseas and his client collected it at a medical post “like you would collect a piece of kit.”

Before his return from Chad, Mr Cole underwent a medical in which he answered Yes to a question asking if he had a significant adverse reaction to Lariam, counsel said. Mr Cole was then given the drug to take for another four weeks after his return home.

The symptoms got worse and his client had to hide the symptoms from his children and tried to get on with his life, he said.

The case continues on Tuesday before Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon.