Essex migrant deaths: Lawyers for trailer delivery suspect question extradition

Lawyers for a northern Irish man alleged to have delivered the refrigerated trailer in which 39 migrants were found dead in England in October, have questioned the validity of the UK’s proposed extradition request.

British authorities are seeking the surrender of Eamon Harrison (22) from Mayobridge, Co Down, to face 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and conspiracy to commit human trafficking under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act. The warrant seeking his extradition refers to Mr Harrison as a British citizen.

It is alleged that Mr Harrison delivered the trailer, in which the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in an industrial park in Grays, Esssex on October 23rd last, to a Belgian port before its onward journey to Britain.

He was subsequently arrested in Ireland on foot of a European Arrest Warrant by detectives from the Garda’s extradition unit. When asked by Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan whether he knew what the charges were about, Mr Harrison said: “yes”, the High Court in Dublin has heard.

The driver of the lorry, Maurice Robinson (25), from Craigavon, Co Armagh, was arrested by Essex police at the scene.

The High Court sought further information from UK authorities last month in relation to a number of alleged factual matters contained in the warrant.

Counsel for Mr Harrison, áStack SC, had said the warrant was rendered fundamentally defective by an “extreme lack of information”. She said the warrant was “so brief, perhaps rushed”, that information “simply wasn’t given”.

Ms Stack told the High Court on Thursday that “virtually” all of the additional information given to the High Court had come from the Crown Prosecution Service, and not the issuing judicial authority — Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court — as it should have been.

She said extradition law required the information to come from a judicial authority that was independent in the exercise of its functions. Extradition was based on “mutual respect” between judicial authorities, she said, and the High Court could not proceed until it was satisfied the information had emanated from the issuing judicial authority in this case.

Ms Stack said the amount of additional information raised questions over whether a new warrant was required.

The hearing continues on Thursday afternoon before Mr Justice Donald Binchy.

On a previous occasion, Det Sgt Kirwan told the High Court that the trailer unit had been delivered by a lorry to Zeebrugge, Belgium before being transported to the UK where it was collected by Maurice Robinson from the Port of Purfleet, Essex.

“On 22nd of October 2019, Eamon Harrison had been identified as the driver of the lorry which was used to deliver the trailer unit to the port in Zeebrugge,” the detective said.

He said a shipping notice provided at Zeebrugge was allegedly signed in the name ‘Eamonn Harrison’, who then travelled back to Ireland via a ferry from Cherbourg, France.”

Mr Justice Donald Binchy had asked the UK authorities to provide any further information they had regarding the alleged actions of Mr Harrison, particularly “where each and every act relied upon is alleged to have occurred”.

He said he would invite the issuing judicial authority to comment regarding Mr Harrison’s nationality, in light of what the court was told about his Irish passport.

Mr Justice Binchy, the High Court judge in charge of extradition, has said the matter needed to be dealt with expeditiously because Brexit loomed large over the surrender request, as it did over all other pending extradition requests to the UK.

More to follow...