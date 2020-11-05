Environmental activist seeks leave to challenge tree-felling licence

Environmental activist Peter Sweetman has initiated a High Court challenge to a decision allowing trees to be cut down on lands in Co Cavan.

Mr Sweetman is seeking leave to challenge a decision last July to issue Coillte a “felling licence” in respect of coniferous Sitka Spruce trees on 2.7 hectares of land on the Bellamont Forest Estate close to Cootehill. The decision was made by the Forestry Appeal Committee.

Mr Sweetman claims it failed to carry out a proper or adequate screening of the site for the purposes of complying with the EU habitats directive before it decided to grant the licence.

He claims the site of the felling is near several designated Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) and Special Areas of Protection (SAPs), and has potential to impact on local species of birds and otters. He said he is concerned about potential damage to the local environment if the felling proceeds without the licence conditions being strictly complied with.

Coillte sought the licence from the Department of Agriculture, which was granted in 2019. That decision was appealed by Mr Sweetman to the relevant appeal body, the Forestry Appeals Committee, which last July authorised the tree felling. He claims the committee failed to consider other tree-felling licences that have been granted for the overall area and failed to have regard to future felling operations in the locality.

He also claims certain matters, including what type of chemicals will be used as part of the felling process and their effect on local ecosystems, were not properly considered by the committee. In judicial review proceedings against the committee, Mr Sweetman seeks various orders and declarations including an order quashing the decision to issue the felling licence.

He also seeks a declaration the committee failed to conduct a proper screening of the site as required under EU directives, including the habitats directive.

When the matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan this week, he directed that the application for leave to bring judicial review proceedings over the decision should be made on notice to the other parties.

The case was adjourned to later this month.