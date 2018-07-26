Emma Mhic Mhathúna to buy house in Dublin where she receives treatment

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who has terminal cancer, is to move near Dublin where she is receiving medical treatment, the High Court has heard today.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross today directed a further €650,000 be paid out of her €7.5m settlement, giving her a total fund of €1.75 million to buy a house near the capital.

Her counsel Patrick Treacy told the court it had been originally thought Ms Mhic Mhathúna (37) would buy a house in Co Kerry but she is now receiving excellent treatment in Dublin.

He also said a house that they had been intending to purchase in Co Kerry turned out not to be suitable.

The family had been on holiday in Morocco since the settlement of her case, he also said.

The remaining funds of the settlement will stay in court for the benefit of Ms MhicMhathúna’s five children.

Mr Justice Cross, after hearing from Ms Mhic Mhathúna she was happy that the money be paid out, directed the pay out.

Ms MhicMhathúna, from Co Kerry, and her children had sued over CervicalCheck smears and settled their legal action last month for €7.5m.

Liability was admitted in the case by the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Letters of apology from the HSE and Quest were also be sent to Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

Mr Treacy, instructed by Cian Carroll solicitor, said at the time of the settlement the admission of liability by the HSE related to failing to disclose the findings of cervical cancer.

Quest Diagnostics admitted misreading her two cervical smear slides in 2010 and 2013.