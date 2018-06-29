Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles cervical smear case for €7.5 million

Co Kerry woman Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of those affected by the CervicalCheck controversy, has settled her legal action for €7.5 million.

Both the Health Service Executive and Quest Diagnostics, the US lab that carried out the the incorrect smear test, have admitted liability and are to give her a letter of apology.

The settlement was announced at the High Court this morning following days of mediation between the parties.

The mother of five, who has terminal cancer, is one of the 209 women who were found to have received incorrect tests during a look-back audit of past tests by the screening programme after their cancer diagnoses.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna (37) entered mediation last Sunday to settle her High Court action against the HSE and Quest Diagnostics.

She and her children took legal proceedings last month claiming that smear tests taken in 2010 and 2013 were misread by the US lab preventing her from availing of earlier medical intervention.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna described the mediation as “draining” and said that “nothing came of it”.

“They’re playing a very hard game,” she told The Irish Times during mediation.. “We are dealing with a lot of money because of the five children and I don’t like cutting corners with my children.”

The Ballydavid resident, whose emotional accounts of her case made her one of the public faces of the controversy, had been due to go to court on Friday.

Her proceedings and those of two other critically ill women, who by direction of the court cannot be identified, were fast-tracked due to their poor health.

Another terminally woman, a 61-year-old identified in court only as Mrs K, settled last week on confidential terms.

More to follow....