Dublin basketball club challenges suspension of teams

A Dublin basketball club has taken a High Court challenge over a 30-day suspension imposed on 11 of its teams.

St Vincent’s Basketball Club in Dublin secured a temporary High Court injunction on Wednesday halting the imposition of a suspension imposed on all its teams, including underage teams, and activities by the Dublin Men’s Basketball Board (DMBB). The suspension relates to issues including the registrations of a number of adult players by the club.

At the High Court on Wednesday, Anthony Thuillier BL, for the Glasnevin- based club, said the suspension which commenced on January 13th last was “draconian” and had been imposed in breach of fair procedures.

Counsel said the club was shocked by its suspension and was only informed of the DMBB’s decision on January 8th last.The suspension by the DMBB, one of several area boards that organises local basketball competitions in Ireland, was an “ambush”, he said.

The club says the factual position set out by the DMBB in its decision is inaccurate and not correct. It also claims the decision was flawed and breaches the rules of the sport’s Irish governing body Basketball Ireland.

It has appealed the decision to suspend all its teams but claims it was informed by the defendant the suspension will remain in force until the appeal has been determined.

Counsel said this goes against Basketball Ireland’s procedures which stipulate a proposed sanction should not take effect until the appeal is concluded.

Other clubs have been informed by the defendant that all games with St Vincents have been cancelled during the period of the proposed suspension, he said.

The club claims this will have a huge impact on its teams which are midway through their season. There are fears the 30-day ban could result in all the sides being withdrawn from their respective competitions.

As well as playing in national competitions, the club fields a total of 100 players in 11 teams in league and cup competitions run by the DMBB from the under-11s age group up to the adult Super League. There are also concerns that the suspension could have repercussions for the club’s top men’s team, which plays under the title DCU Super Saints, in the National Super League, a national competition.

The temporary injunction preventing the DMBB enforcing the suspension was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds who returned the matter to next week.

Noting the impact on the club’s teams, the judge accepted the matter was urgent. She also voiced concern about the impact on the club of the sizeable costs involved in bringing legal proceedings. Counsel said the club had no option but to bring the proceedings as it was due to play several games on Wednesday night. Mr Thuillier added it was hoped the dispute could ultimately be resolved between the parties outside of the courts.