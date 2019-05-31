Dispute over breeding of falcons comes before High Court

A dispute over the breeding of falcons has come before the High Court. Abdullah Rashid Ahmed Almana Mansoori, a businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, has initiated proceedings against Kenneth Smith and Laura Churchard, both of Hawkslodge, Toolestown, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow.

Mr Mansoori of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, seeks several orders including an injunction preventing Mr Smith supplying falcons to any party other than the plaintiff.

He is also seeking damages.

He claims the purported termination by Mr Smith of an alleged agreement concerning the breeding of birds last December is invalid and ineffective.

Other reliefs sought against Mr Smith include declarations Mr Mansoori is the full owner of the breeding stock allegedly maintained by Mr Smith.

Mr Mansoori, represented by James Doherty SC and Stephen Walsh BL, also seeks an order against Ms Churchard that she holds certain lands in Co Wicklow in trust for him and directing she transfer the lands to him. The matter was briefly mentioned, on an ex parte basis (one side only represented), before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds at the High Court on Friday.

The judge granted Mr Mansoori’s lawyers permission to serve notice of the proceedings by regular post and by email after she was told there had been difficulty in serving the proceedings on the defendants.

The court was told a summons server had attempted personal service on the defendants but the gates to their premises were locked and there was no answer when the summons server used the intercom. The summons server had said there were vehicles on the property and that people living in the locality had said the defendants are ordinarily resident at the property.

The judge returned the matter to next week.