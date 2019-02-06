Denis O’Brien wrongly included in ‘gang’ blamed for bringing down economy, jury told

Businessman Denis O’Brien was wrongly included among a “gang” of 22 people allegedly held responsible in a series of newspaper articles for bringing down the Irish economy in 2008, the High Court has been told.

Unlike the situation in the film The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, there was no distinction drawn in the Sunday Business Post articles between Mr O’Brien and the other individuals described as the “gang of 22”, Luán Ó Braonáin SC said.

He said there were no “red” or “green” or “even orange” distinctions drawn.

Mr O’Brien was included even though the articles, published on March 15th 2015, noted he had paid off his loans to Anglo and was among Bank of Ireland and AIB’s best customers, he added.

The businessman had dealt with his bank borrowings in a way that had none of the consequences which the newspaper claimed arose from borrowings of the “gang of 22”, he said.

Counsel said the word “gang” means a group of people usually acting together who are “up to no good” and this was not language used to give the impression of “something neutral”.

When lawyers for Mr O’Brien wrote to the newspaper complaining about the articles and asking why he was included in this “gang”, they were told he was among a “group” of 22 people referred to in a “Top Exposures” section of a report compiled by Price WaterhouseCoopers (PWC) for the government at the time of the financial crisis in 2008, counsel outlined.

Mr O’Brien was not happy with that response and ultimately initiated defamation proceedings.

In those proceedings, he claims the articles complained of had several meanings, including that he was a member of a gang who had destroyed Ireland and bankrupted its banking system.

Ridicule

In its defence, the Sunday Business Post denies the articles mean what Mr O’Brien alleges. It also denies there was malicious publication or that, as a result of the articles, Mr O’Brien’s reputation was damaged or that he was exposed to odium, ridicule and contempt.

The defence also pleads “fair and reasonable publication on a matter of public interest” but Mr O’Brien disputes that and contends it was not fair or reasonable to publish the articles in the manner they had been published.

Mr Ó Braonáin said the defence has not pleaded that the alleged meanings that Mr O’Brien attributes to the articles are true. This meant, for example, if the jury found the articles meant he was one of the “developer kings” who “destroyed Ireland and bankrupted its banking system”, that meaning was false

Counsel is continuing his opening of the action by Mr O’Brien against Post Publications Ltd, publishers of the Sunday Business Post, over a number of articles published in the newspaper on March 15th, 2015.

He was in court on Wednesday as the action resumed before Mr Justice Bernard Barton and a jury. The jury was told Mr O’Brien is seeking “substantial” and aggravated damages over the alleged defamation.

The case concerns articles published in the Sunday Business Post on March 15th, 2015, including a front page story which referred to a ‘secret’ report by PWC into Ireland’s banks called ‘Project Atlas’.

The article was headlined ‘22 men and €26 billion’ and the subhead was: ‘The secret report that convinced Cowen the banks weren’t bust’.

Above the headline was a stamp with the word ‘Confidential’ and a strapline, ‘The files they don’t want you to see’. Beside the headline, and below the words ‘Top Secret’ was a list of names, including Mr O’Brien’s.