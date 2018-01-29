Denis O’Brien application to join Declan Ganley to Red Flag case is adjourned

An application by Denis O’Brien aimed at having Galway-based businessman Declan Ganley joined as a co-defendant in Mr O’Brien’s case against Red Flag Consulting has been adjourned at the High Court.

The application was adjourned on consent before a High Court registrar today for mention on Thursday when a hearing date for the application will be sought.

Mr O’Brien believes Mr Ganley was Red Flag’s client for a dossier of material concerning Mr O’Brien but Mr Ganley insists he was not.

The dossier, which Mr O’Brien says was contained on a USB memory stick delivered anonymously to his Dublin office in October 2015, is at the centre of Mr O’Brien’s long running action alleging defamation against Red Flag and a number of its executives and staff.

The dossier contained about 80 media reports and other material, including a document entitled: “Who is Denis O’Brien?” and “The Moriarty Tribunal Explainer”.

Red Flag, which denies defamation or conspiracy, previously confirmed the dossier included its documents and said there are significant issues concerning how Mr O’Brien got that material. It has also argued it is entitled to preserve the anonymity of its client.

A hearing date for the full action has yet to be fixed.