Court transfers money seized from convicted drug dealer to State

The High Court has made final orders in respect of €40,000 in cash seized from an English man involved in the illegal drug trade.

The Criminal Assets Bureau secured orders allowing it transfer money found by gardaí following the search of a motor van being driven by Greg Champness in 2005.

As more than seven years had passed since the High Court in 2010 deemed the cash to be the proceeds of crime, CAB sought to have the money transferred to the State.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said she was satisfied to make made orders, under Section 4 of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act, allowing CAB transfer the cash, which had been held in an interest-bearing account, to the Minister for Public Expenditure.

The application was not opposed. The court heard that attempts were made to contact Champness about the application.

He is believed to be residing in the UK, but his precise whereabouts since his release from a British prison are not known.

The High Court heard the money was seized on October 14th 2005 in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 by members of a Garda team conducting a surveillance operation.

The operation was mounted after Gardai received confidential information.

Champness was observed meeting John Kinsella.

CAB said during their meeting Kinsella was seen passing a bag to Champness, who was in a van. The van was then stopped and searched, and €40,000 in cash was seized by Gardai.

A former champion boxer Kinsella, of Johnstown in Navan, was subsequently convicted and given a 12-year prison sentence for conspiring to import €7m worth of heroin and cocaine into Ireland.

Champness, from Buntingford in Hertfordshire, England later claimed the money was the repayment of a loan plus interest from a Mr O’Brien, who he had met for the purpose of receiving payment.

After seizing the cash CAB successfully applied to the High Court to have the money frozen. In 2010, in uncontested proceedings, the High Court deemed the cash to be the proceeds of crime.

CAB, in its application to have the cash transferred to the state, said Champness has several convictions in the UK.

CAB said he was involved in the drugs trade and was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a London court in 2007 for possession and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

He had no visible means of income but owned a house, cars and jewellery in the UK valued at £500,000.

He had also visited Spain on many occasions prior to his conviction in the UK, CAB added.

Given the circumstances, CAB said there would no risk of a serious injustice if the cash was transferred to the state.