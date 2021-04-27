Court told new estimate of alleged misappropriated Bóthar funds stands at €769,000

The former CEO of the Limerick based charity, Bóthar, has made “significant admissions” in relation to the alleged misappropriation of funds, the High Court has been told.

The court was told on Tuesday the latest assessment of the amount involved has increased to €769,000, from €465,000, and that investigations are ongoing.

Frank Beatty SC, for Bóthar, told the court that David Moloney had told his former employer that, among other sums, he took money along with, separately, two of the charity’s founders; Billy Kelly and Peter Ireton.

Mr Ireton died tragically in his home last week.

Admissions by Mr Moloney about the misappropriation include further substantial amounts that the charity was told had gone to an order of nuns in Tanzania, and money that the charity had been told was spent assisting poor people in Rwanda in cooperation with a charity in England founded by Mr Kelly.

Mr Justice Senan Allen was told Mr Moloney, of Clino, Newport, Co Tipperary, wanted to make restitution using his assets, but understood that his wife might have a certain interest. The couple have two young children, the court heard.

Mr Moloney, who was CEO of Bóthar for eight years, resigned in February. Earlier this month he told the court he was denying all wrongdoing.

A freezing order was granted earlier this month against Mr Moloney in relation to the level of misappropriation identified at that stage.

The court was told that Mr Moloney is now living on a social welfare disability allowance and has to pay a mortgage and car loans.

The court heard Mr Moloney is asserting his right to pension funds from his work at Bóthar that could be used to repay the allegedly misappropriated funds, but Mr Beatty said the two sides were very much in dispute over the matter of the pension money.

Mr Justice Allen directed that the freezing order against Mr Moloney’s assets be increased to €769,178, and that he swear a statement as to what Bóthar money was taken and his current assets, by May 4th next. He is also ordered to identify any third parties involved.

The judge said the order did not apply to assets held by Mrs Moloney in her own name.

He adjourned the case to June 2nd next, for mention.