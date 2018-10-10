Court of Appeal judges watch ‘Prime Time’ programme on Declan Ganley

The Court of Appeal has agreed to watch a Prime Time programme relating to businessman Declan Ganley before deciding appeals concerning documents to be provided for his case alleging he was defamed in the broadcast.

When the appeals opened on Wednesday, Paul O’Higgins SC, for RTÉ, asked the three judges to watch the November 2008 programme, saying that would assist in addressing the issues in the appeals.

Declan Doyle SC, for Mr Ganley, said he had no objection to that.

The president of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham; Ms Justice Mary Irvine; and Ms Justice Marie Baker adjourned to watch the broadcast before resuming the appeal, listed to last the day.

The appeals by both sides arise from a February 2017 judgment in which the High Court’s Mr Justice Max Barrett refused RTÉ’s application to halt, on grounds of alleged failure to discover documents, the defamation proceedings brought against it by Mr Ganley.

Mr Justice Barrett also refused Mr Ganley’s application to strike out RTÉ’s defence over its delay making discovery.

Having found apparent “deficiencies” in Mr Ganley’s own discovery to date, Mr Justice Barrett agreed to permit the broadcaster to cross-examine Mr Ganley over discovery issues.

Noting the defamation case was initiated in late 2011 and concerned a broadcast of November 2008, the judge said he wished to set a date soon for cross-examination of Mr Ganley.

It was not fair on either Mr Ganley, who considered himself defamed, or on the relevant journalists, if they did nothing wrong, to remain “mired” in defamation proceedings for such a long period, he said.

He adjourned the matter to allow the parties consider his detailed judgment but the case remains on hold pending the outcome of the appeals over his judgment.

In his action, Mr Ganley claims the Prime Time programme defamed him in using words or innuendo that, he alleges, meant he had links to organised crime; had falsely claimed to be a paid adviser to the Latvian government; was somehow involved in the death of a man with whom he had a close business relationship; caused a fund to lose the life savings of thousands of Albanian pensioners and was covertly working for the US Central Intelligence Agency and/or “an ill-defined group known as ‘Neocons’.

RTÉ denies defamation or that the words complained of mean what Mr Ganley alleges. It also pleads truth or justification and that the “sting” of the words, taken as a whole, was Mr Ganley tended to make false or exaggerated claims in respect of business or other matters.

Mr Justice Barrett was asked to decide three pre-trial motions, two by Mr Ganley and one by RTÉ.

He refused Mr Ganley’s application to have aspects of RTÉ’s defence struck out, including pleas Mr Ganley had a tendency to make false or exaggerated claims in business and other matters, which he denies. Mr Ganley sought those orders on the basis of his claim RTÉ had failed to comply with discovery orders.

The judge said he would direct RTÉ to comply “forthwith” with a High Court discovery order of February 2015. He refused RTÉ’s application to be permitted file an affidavit of discovery sworn by Katie Hannon, along with sealed documents to be opened only if the High Court ordered release of those to Mr Ganley on his making full and proper discovery.

Due to deficiencies that appeared, from the factual evidence before the court, to exist in Mr Ganley’s discovery to date, the judge also said he would give RTÉ leave to cross-examine Mr Ganley over his three affidavits of discovery.