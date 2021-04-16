Court hears citizens travelling for surrogacy to be exempt from quarantine

The State hopes to introduce new regulations that will allow an Irish couple and their newborn child board flights from Ukraine without having pre-booked a quarantine hotel, the High Court has heard.

The State has also indicated that it may exempt the family from having to quarantine in a Dublin hotel for 14 days on their arrival back to Ireland.

The couple, who went to Ukraine 10 days ago for the birth of their son by surrogacy, claim failure to meet the pre-book requirement, especially in circumstances where there are no rooms available, is a breach of their Constitutional and European Convention rights.

They say there is no power to direct airlines to accept passengers without pre-booking and want an order quashing the designation of Ukraine on the banned list of countries.

They want a declaration their rights have been breached by a failure of the State guarantee their return passage to Ireland. They also say the blanket imposition of a requirement to book a quarantine hotel, regardless of their individual circumstances, constitutes a wholly disproportionate and unreasonable interference with the right to liberty.

Their counsel Micheál O’Higgins SC told the High Court on Friday morning that tremendous progress had been made over the last 24 hours. Counsel said that his clients have received a letter from the Minister for Foreign Affairs stating that new regulations would be introduced that would allow his clients travel on flights back to Ireland from the Ukraine.

Vague

In addition, they would not have to quarantine. Counsel said the details of the little were a bit vague, and he was concerned that nothing would be allowed fall between the cracks as his clients are due to fly on Saturday.

In reply counsel for the State said that it was hoped that the new regulations wouldbe brought in sometime on Friday but could not give a firm guarantee, in case any technical difficulties arose.

The case came before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, who acknowledged the states intention to have the regulations brought in as soon as possible. He adjourned the matter to 2pm.

Previously the court heard that the couple, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, travelled to Ukraine for the birth of their baby on April 5th.

The child has no entitlement to Ukrainian citizenship but they have obtained an emergency travel certificate for him which expires on Monday next.

They had booked to fly home on Saturday but in the meantime, Ukraine was added to the list of countries where mandatory quarantining applies.

There are no more rooms available until Monday, when the travel certificate expires, and airlines are being told not to allow people board from these countries if they don’t have a pre-booked room, they say.

They feared that they would be denied boarding either in Ukraine or on a stopover. They are concerned about being stranded either in Ukraine or the stopover with a new born infan.

They are also concerned about the safety of bringing their child to hotel quarantine which is not equipped with the practical or medical needs for a newborn. The case is also against the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Transport, Ireland and the Attorney General. Permission to bring the case was granted by the High Court on Thursday.