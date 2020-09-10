Carl Frampton seeking £6m in legal struggle with ex-manager McGuigan

Boxer Carl Frampton is seeking £6 million (€6.5 million) in his legal battle with ex-manager Barry McGuigan, the High Court in Belfast heard on Thursday.

His action allegedly includes sums paid to fighters who featured on his undercards, as well as money spent on building a venue for a contest in Belfast.

Under cross-examination the former two-weight world champion rejected any suggestion of being “greedy”.

Mr Frampton (33) is suing Mr McGuigan for allegedly withholding earnings from high-profile bouts staged in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

His case involves claims against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd – of which Mr McGuigan was a director – over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

A counter lawsuit has been filed against Mr Frampton for alleged breach of contact when he split from the company in 2017.

The two men deny the respective allegations against them.

Mr Frampton has claimed he signed up as a director of another Northern Ireland-based Cyclone company on the promise of of a 30 per cent share of profits.

But according to his case he was never paid in that role.

On day three of the hearing the full scale of the Belfast fighter’s claim emerged.

He told Liam McCollum QC, for Mr McGuigan, that he was unaware of the exact figures in the action, maintaining that had been left to forensic accountants.

But referring to the statement of claim, the barrister put to him: “It says you are claiming £6 million, Mr Frampton. You are saying that Mr McGuigan and Cyclone . . . should pay you £6 million. That’s your claim.”

‘I didn’t know that’

Counsel submitted that the sums involved “claiming money off . . . fighters on undercards in fights that you fought”.

Mr Frampton replied: “I didn’t know that was the claim. I want what I’m entitled to as a director of Cyclone Promotions and the 30 per cent I believed I would be getting.”

Pressing further, Mr McCollum said he was also seeking all the money paid to Shane McGuigan, one of Mr McGuigan’s sons who trained him during the eight years he spent with Cyclone.

The cost of building a venue for one of his bouts at Belfast’s Titanic quarter also allegedly features in what is being sought.

“Does that not sound [like] being a bit greedy to you?” asked Mr McCollum.

The boxer accepted that if that was right it may give that appearance, but insisted: “I’m not a greedy person.”

Later, Mr McCollum questioned the sports star about his honesty around any unpaid tax. “Have you ever told a lie for financial advantage?” counsel asked.

Mr Frampton answered there had been “lies” about his purses for contests in America to reduce tax liabilities but claimed it was “on the advice of my former manager, Mr McGuigan”. He told the court he believed “everybody does it”.

But according to Mr McCollum that was irrelevant. Rejecting claims that the advice came from his client, the barrister asked Mr Frampton if he knew how much money he saved through “misdeclarations” to the US authorities. “How much do you think you shortchanged them?”

Mr Frampton answered: “I’m not sure, probably less than the McGuigans shortchanged me though.” He was unable to give a figure for any potential sums involved.

“You’re not a stupid person Mr Frampton,” Mr McCollum continued. “You knew very well this was dishonest tax evasion.”

When the boxer repeated that he acted on advice, he was told: “You’re not a child. If Mr McGuigan told you to go and rob a post office would you have done that?”

He replied: “I wouldn’t have done that... actually I may have done. I was pretty brainwashed. “Clearly I’m exaggerating, but I’m trying to make a point. I pretty much did what I was told.”

The hearing continues.