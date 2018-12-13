Boy with 3cm scar on his face settles case for €100,000 after accident in retail park

A schoolboy who has been left with a facial scar after being knocked down by a car while walking with his father across a pedestrian crossing at a retail park has settled his High Court case for €100,000.

Vincent Foley SC, for Dylan Duffy, said the car drove “straight through” the zebra crossing at Carrickmines Retail Park, Co Dublin. Dylan, then aged seven, was knocked unconscious and, while he quickly regained consciousness, he remained confused for the next 24 hours, counsel said.

The child was taken to hospital but had not suffered any brain injury.

Mr Foley said Dylan suffered a fracture to his collar bone and a laceration to his cheek. It left a scar more than three centimetres long, which he will have for the rest of his life.

Now aged nine, the boy, of Belarmine Place, Stepaside, Dublin had, through his mother Sarah Duffy, sued the driver of the car Grace Doyle, Wynberg Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin and the owner of the car, Miriam Doyle, with an address care of Aviva General Insurance, Knocknacarra, Co Galway, as a result of the accident on December 5th, 2016.

It was claimed Dylan was walking across a marked pedestrian crossing with his father in the car park of the shopping area when he was hit from the right side by the vehicle.

It was claimed there was failure to keep a proper lookout and to give him right of way and to take any, or any adequate, evasive action. The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said Dylan had had a “very nasty” time and the offer was reasonable.