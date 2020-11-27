Boy who was knocked off scooter while playing settles action for €71,000

A boy who suffered injuries after he was knocked off his scooter while playing near his home has settled his High Court action for €71,000.

Ensar Alijhakaj, then aged eight, was off school for five months after the accident in 2016 in which a car collided with his scooter. He was knocked unconscious and suffered fractures to his right lower leg.

The High Court was told the boy was very lucky and made a remarkable recovery.

Ensar Alijhakaj, now aged 12, of Deerhaven Walk, Clonee, Dublin, through his father Bujar Alijhakaj, sued Grainne O’Brien, The Way, Hunters Run, Clonee, as a result of the accident on October 9th 2016.

It was claimed the boy was on his scooter and playing with his school friends when, suddenly and without warning, the car collided with him, knocking him off the scooter.

It was claimed the driver failed to keep any or any adequate lookout while on a residential roadway and failed to apply her brakes adequately or at all, or in sufficient time, to avoid the collision.

It was also alleged she failed to take any or any adequate evasive action to avoid the collision.

The boy, it was claimed, suffered severe pain and distress and his social and recreational life were severely disrupted.

The claims were denied.

The court heard the boy was transferred to hospital where he had surgery on his right leg. He remained in hospital for four days after the accident, had to wear a cast for six weeks and later had to use crutches for a time to walk.

A report from an orthopaedic consultant said his injuries were significant but he has made an excellent recovery with no long-term implications.

Approving the settlement this week, Mr Justice Garrett Simons noted the medical report said the boy had made an excellent recovery and is now back playing sports. it was a good settlement, he said.