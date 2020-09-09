Boy who was knocked off bike settles action for €120,500

A schoolboy who was knocked off his bike as he cycled home from football training has settled his High Court action for €120,500.

Seán Kennedy, now aged 16, has no memory of the incident which happened three years ago but he suffered a significant injury, the court heard.

Seán, Moonlone Lane, Naul, Co Dublin had, through his mother Cynthia Kennedy, sued the owners of a van, Custom Compost Unlimited Company, Gorey, Co Wexford, as a result of the incident on the Balbriggan to Naul road, at a junction near his home, at 7.15pm on October 12th, 2017.

It was claimed the incident happened as the boy turned right for home and the van approached from behind.

The schoolboy was wearing a hi-vis jacket and a helmet at the time, it was further claimed. He ended up in a ditch after the incident. The claims were denied.

His counsel Jonathan Kilfeather SC told the court Seán does not have a recollection of the accident and there were different accounts including from two independent witnesses as to how it happened. He said the boy has not returned to playing rugby since but recently went back to GAA training.

Seán suffered a fracture to his thigh and leg and required surgery, the court heard. He also suffered a tear to his spleen and had to use a wheelchair for several weeks after discharge from hospital. He was on crutches until the following March and had been left with scars on his thigh, knee, ankle and his back as a result of the accident. Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one.