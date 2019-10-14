Boy settles case against Giraffe creche mentioned in RTÉ documentary

An eight year old boy who as a baby attended a creche mentioned in an RTÉ expose documentary on the treatment of pre-school children has settled his High Court action for €30,000.

Lucas Doyle was under two years of age when it is claimed footage of the RTÉ ‘A Breach of Trust’ documentary showed him being allegedly strapped into a chair for two hours at the Giraffe creche, Belarmine, Stepaside, Co Dublin.

In the High Court today Mr Justice Garret Simons approved a settlement of €30,000 in the boy’s case.

Lucas Doyle,The Elm, Parkview, Stepaside, Dublin had through his mother Aisling Emmet sued Giraffe Childcare Unlimited Company and its managing director Simon Dowling.

The boy attended the Giraffe creche in Belarmine between August 2012 and May 2013 starting when he was eleven-and-a-half months old until he was one year and eight months.

In 2013, the Belarmine Giraffe creche was one of three premises selected by the RTÉ Primetime Investigates programme to be the subject of an undercover investigation into the standard of care provided by pre-school services within the State.

It is claimed that 20 days before the RTÉ documentary was aired the producer and cameraman of the programme came to the boy’s home with footage due to be broadcast. The footage from the Belarmine creche, it is claimed, showed Lucas in a room where children were allegedly being shouted at.

It is claimed the footage showed Lucas was allegedly restrained in a chair for two hours on one day.

The boy’s parents were advised by Giraffe Childcare new safeguards had been put in place but his mother sourced alternative childcare for the boy.

The boy was later reported to have recovered well from any unsettling experience he may have allegedly had.

Mr Justice Simons approved the settlement.