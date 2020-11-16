Boy attacked by grandmother’s guard dog settles case for €80,000

A child who was attacked by his grandmother’s dog when playing in her garden has settled his High Court action for €80,000.

Eoin Kerrigan, the court heard, was just four-years-old when the Japanese Akita dog, purchased by his grandmother as a guard dog, attacked and bit him. The child suffered lacerations to his scalp and forehead.

Eoin, now aged eight, from Millrace Park, Drumlish, Co Longford, had, through his mother Áine Kerrigan, sued his grandmother, Anna Reilly, of Kilmahon, Drumlish, as a result of the October 2nd, 2016 incident.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons heard Eoin and his mother went to his grandmother’s for Sunday lunch and he was playing with three cousins in her back garden when the incident occurred.

The boy suffered lacerations, was extremely shocked and distressed, and bled profusely. He was treated at Mullingar Regional Hospital, where it was noted that he had sustained four lacerations, two deep ones to the scalp about 6cm long, one to the left side of his forehead and one above his left eyebrow.

Stitches

He was kept overnight in hospital and received 26 stitches under general anaesthetic.

In an affidavit, his mother said the stitches were removed seven days later and the wounds had healed up well. A plastic surgeon last year said Eoin did not need further treatment for the scars.

The court heard Eoin suffered flashbacks of the incident, had nightmares about it and developed a fear of dogs for a time.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Simons noted photographs of the scarring showed an improvement and said the settlement was a very good one.