Boy (9) awarded over €32 million in highest ever settlement for personal injuries

A 9-year old boy left brain damaged and permanently disabled after a failure to diagnose an infection when he was a baby has settled his High Court action against Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin with a final record damages payment of €25 million.

This brings to €32.4 million the total paid out to Benjamin Gillick.

It is the highest ever settlement in the history of the State for a personal injuries claim.

The €25 million settlement was approved by the High Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The move came after earlier this week the boy’s parents pleaded with the court to reject a settlement offer of €22 million saying it was not enough and was less than half of the value of their claim.

Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street previously apologised in court “for the failings” that caused injuries to Benjamin Gillick who has cerebral palsy, is quadriplegic and cannot speak.

In court on Wednesday, his parents Andrew and Miriam Gillick said they thought the final offer should be about €27.5 million.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, approving the settlement, said he appreciated the concerns of the parents but had to act in the best interests of the boy. “I appreciate you are disappointed but I believe it is in Benjamjn’s best interests,” he said as he approved the €25 million offer.

Three years ago, the boy had received an interim settlement payment of €6.7million and a further uplift payment later.

In court on Wednesday Denis McCullough SC for the child, who now lives in London, said a substantial offer of €25 million had been made and it was in addition to the previous damages making a total of €32.4 million.

The full cost of care he said will be included in the settlement and also so that the boy can attend a specialist school 80 kilometres from his London home and get transport there and back.

Shortfall

In court on Wednesday the boy’s father said he would prefer the case to be heard for the court to decide his son’s future needs.

He said the settlement would leave a shortfall for his kids and grandchildren to finance.

He would have preferred €27.5 million. He said it was not a fair payment.

On a previous occasion, the court heard the boy suffered a brain stem injury when he was eleven months old which should not have happened.

The first interim payment of €6.7million which was for three years included €3.95 million towards the price of a house in London, where the Gillick family have now settled.

In an apology read out in court three years ago, the hospital said it sincerely apologised for the failings that caused injury to Benjamin Gillick and the consequent trauma for his family.

The case was back in the High Court on Wednesday for ruling in relation to the child’s future care needs.

The boy who is one of identical twins was born prematurely in Dublin and later underwent a procedure when eleven months old at Temple Street Children’s Hospital to drain fluid on the brain. A shunt was inserted but he later returned to hospital vomiting and unwell.

The court previously heard shunt infection is a known complication of the procedure and the cause of the negligence was that for up to three days this possibility was not investigated and the child got progressively worse.

Benjamin Gillick of Knockmaroon Hill, Chapelizod, Dublin but now living in London had sued the Temple Street hospital over his care in April 2011.

He claimed the hospital was negligent about the investigation, diagnosis, management, treatment and care of the shunt infection he presented with on April 9th, 2011.

Benjamin had been admitted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital on March 21st, 2011 for the shunt procedure and discharged home three days later.

It was claimed that between March 24th, 2011 and April 15th, 2011 the baby sustained a complication of the shunt procedure, a shunt infection and was vomiting. He was brought to the hospital’s emergency department.

It was claimed at no time was the possibility of a shunt infection considered and gastroenteritis and a chest infection were suggested.

Liability was admitted in the case and it was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Previously in evidence the boy’s mother, who gave up a career in investment banking to look after her son, said Benjamin needs a lot of help to even play, whereas his twin brother is a bright child involved in sports and activities.