Boy (8) who injured finger at RTÉ concert awarded €75,000

A boy who caught his finger in a metal chair while attending a concert at RTÉ has settled his High Court action for €75,000.

Thomas Houlihan, who was eight years old when the incident happened in 2016, later had to have a partial amputation of his left index finger.

Jeremy Maher SC, for the boy, said he is missing a part of the top of that finger but has no functional difficulty with it. He is right-handed and has made a very good recovery, counsel added.

Through his mother Natasha Houlihan, of Glenshane Crecent, Brookfield, Tallaght, Dublin the boy sued RTÉ and the board of management of St Aidan’s national school, Jobstown, Tallaght as a result of the incident on December 9th, 2016.

The boy had attended at RTÉ in Donnybrook with his school at the time.

It was claimed his left index finger became trapped in a metal chair.

An ambulance was called and the boy was brought to a hospital and later transferred to another hospital where he was seen by a specialist.

It was claimed he was in significant pain and that a First Aid box could not be found and his finger had to be wrapped in tissue.

It was further claimed the boy and his parents were traumatised afterwards as, when they first went to a hospital, it appeared understaffed. The parents claimed they had to squeeze the boy’s finger to stop bleeding.

It was claimed there was failure to ensure the seating area at the concert was safe for use by the boy and to take any reasonable steps or precautions for his safety.

The claims were denied.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.