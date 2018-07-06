Boy (4) settles birth injury case for a record €17.2 million

A 4-year-old boy who sued over the circumstances of his birth at Midwestern Regional Maternity Hospital, Limerick has settled his High Court action with a final lump sum payment of €15.5 million.

This brings to €17.2million the total paid out to Charlie Enright from Co Limerick who has cerebral palsy and who has a significant physical disability and has to use a wheelchair.

The total €17.2 approved on Friday by the President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, is believed to be highest for a catastrophically injured person who sued over the circumstances of their birth.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kelly praised Charlie’s parents Caitriona and Anthony Enright and said his care was a ’family affair’ and the whole extended family had got together to care for a remarkable boy.

Two years ago Charlie settled his case against the HSE with a first interim payment of €1.75million to cover his needs for two years.

Charlie’s counsel Liam Reidy SC today said the family were grateful to the HSE for the early admission of liability in the case.

Charlie Enright of Raheen, Ballyneety Co Limerick had sued through his mother Catriona the HSE in relation to his birth at the Limerick hospital in August 2013.

The boy’s mother had been admitted to the Limerick hospital at 37 weeks in to her pregnancy on August 19th, 2013. A decision was made to induce labour after several tests were carried out.

In his action it was claimed in the events that followed there was a breach of duty with an alleged failure to provide an appropriate standard of care during the labour and up to the time of Charlie’s birth on August 20th, 2013.

In his action the boy claimed there was a belated recognition of foetal distress as well as an alleged misinterpreting of the CTG tracing.

It was further claimed there was a failure to supervise the delivery of the baby either adequately or at all and that hyper-simulation was caused by the continued infusion of syntocinon.

The court heard that liability had been admitted in the case.

Charlie was flat at birth and was transferred to Cork University Hospital for head cooling.

An MRI scan showed evidence of intra cranial haemorrhage.

He was later transferred back to the Midwestern Regional Hospital in Limerick and discharged home at the end of September 2013.

Mr Reidy SC told the court today Charlie’s parents were adamant they wanted to opt for a final lump sum settlement as and no longer wanted ongoing periodic payments as the preparation for such applications interferes with their family life.