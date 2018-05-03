Boy (17) receives €42,500 after cutting finger in woodwork class

A student who suffered a laceration to one of his fingers when it was cut by a saw during a school woodwork class has settled his High Court action against the school for €42,500.

Robin Reinplu (17) has been left with a scar on his right index finger after the accident which occurred on January 13th, 2016 when another student pushed the piece of timber he was cutting with a band saw causing his right index finger to come into contact with a blade.

Robin, of The Drive, Meadowvale, Arklow, Co Wicklow had, through his father Reimo Reinplu, sued Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST), the operator of Arklow CBS, Coolgreaney Road, Arklow, over the incident.

It was also alleged there was failure to readjust the blade guide and, by association, the guard for each piece of timber being cut. It was claimed this should have formed part of the schoolboy’s learning on how to use the saw safely.

Robin sustained a laceration injury and was referred to hospital where he had surgery. He has been left with scarring on the finger, was off school for a number of weeks and also required hand therapy . The claims were denied.

Michael Byrne SC, for Robin, who is now studying for his Leaving Cert, said his client suffered a very nasty laceration and also a small fracture.

The family are hoping to return to their native Estonia after he sits his Leaving Cert, counsel added.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who examined the boy’s finger, approved the settlement.