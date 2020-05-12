Bail and curfew for youth who lives in Covid-19 positive house

A teenager who lives with two people confirmed to have coronavirus and is charged with breaking Covid-19 movement restrictions was granted bail on Tuesday.

Aaron Tyrell (19) from Woodhazel Close, Ballymun, Dublin, is charged with four counts of breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020. He denies the charges.

Mr Tyrell was told by a garda on April 8th, a day after the laws were introduced, that he could not be away from his home unnecessarily.

The accused was also seen by gardaí “hanging around” at the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry, Dublin, on April 8th and he allegedly breached the law again on April 13th and 21st.

In relation to the alleged offences, the accused did not say he was exercising or going shopping. And he had no explanation for being out, Dublin District Court previously heard.

The High Court heard on Tuesday that two members of Mr Tyrell’s household tested positive for Covid-19.

Counsel for the accused man, Ronan Prendergast, told the court that the locations Mr Tyrell had visited were within the allowed 2km distance from his home.

Garda Keith Alford agreed with Mr Prendergast that gardaí had concerns and suspected the accused had travelled outside the allowed 2km radius.

At the High Court on Tuesday Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty said that given the current circumstances the alleged offences are very serious.

The judge said it was a matter of huge concern that on several occasions Mr Tyrell had allegedly breached the law and that was a concern for the public.

She said that on one of the occasions he allegedly breached the law knowing the danger he imposed on the public by leaving the house.

Mr Prendergast told the judge that there were provisions at Ballymun Garda station for those remanded on bail to sign on. But the judge said she would prefer if Mr Tyrell didn’t sign on considering the situation in his home.

She said she expected Mr Tyrell would not be signing on in the immediate future, but said it was not up to gardaí to tell him when he can sign on. That was his responsibility.

The judge granted bail on a surety bond of €200 and set Mr Tyrell a curfew between 10pm and 8am. She warned him, appearing on Tuesday via video link, that bail would be revoked if any of the conditions were broken.

Happened within 2km radius

Garda Ross Brierly previously told Dublin District Court he spoke to the accused on April 8th, a day after the laws were introduced, and explained that he could not be away from his home unnecessarily.

Det Garda Gerard Malarky said he also saw the accused on April 8th “hanging around” at the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry with another male and they gave no reason for being in the area, he said.

He agreed with defence solicitor Brian Keenan that this happened within a 2km radius of Mr Tyrell’s home, but added that the accused had not given a reason for being in the area.

Det Garda Rachel Goggins told Judge Malone that on April 21st she saw the accused at Coultry Drive, about 1km from his home, and he offered no explanation as to why he was there. She said she encouraged him to go home but he did not.

Garda Brierly said, in relation to the alleged offences, the accused did not say he was exercising or going shopping and had no explanation for being out.