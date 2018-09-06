Alan Thawley calls for mandatory inquests into maternal deaths

Alan Thawley, widower of Malak Thawley, has called for mandatory inquests in cases of maternal deaths.

The call was issued in a statement issued on behalf of Mr Thawley after the High Court upheld the National Maternity Hospital’s challenge to the Minister for Health’s order directing an inquiry into the death of Ms Thawley (34) in May 2016 during surgery at the hospital for an ectopic pregnancy.

The statement said Mr Thawley now awaits further communication from the Minister concerning a promised external review “and expects the NMH will fully co-operate in that regard”.

“At the end of the day, from Mr Thawley’s perspective, there still has been no independent external investigation of this maternal death tragedy,” the statement said. “This underscores the need for mandatory inquests in cases of maternal deaths.”

In the statement, Mr Thawley welcomed the end of the NMH’s judicial review proceedings. The four day hearing revisiting the “very tragic and distressing facts of his late wife’s needless and negligent death” was very painful for him, it said.

“He hopes that the Minister will not been deterred by the hospital’s efforts through the courts to deter him.”